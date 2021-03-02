Yousaf Raza Gillani seeks PM’s support in Senate poll

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from Islamabad in the Senate elections, has sought the vote of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the upcoming election.

According to sources, Yousaf Raza Gillani has sent a letter to all members of the National Assembly, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking them to vote for him in the Senate elections.

Yousaf Raza Gillani wrote in his letter that members of the National Assembly should vote for him in the election set for March 3. He said that decisions made today will determine the future and that his decision to run in the Senate election was a conscious one.

He further wrote that he has been a member of parliament since 1985 and his 4-decade political journey was open for all to see.

As Prime Minister, the doors of the PM House were kept open for the opposition, the letter said. He added that political and ideological differences are the beauty of democracy.

Solidarity is needed for the Senate elections and members must come together for the sanctity of Parliament.