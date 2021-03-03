Yousaf Raza Gillani beats PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh in Senate race

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani Wednesday won the Senate seat from Islamabad by defeating PTI’s strong candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Gillani, who was contesting the polls from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), grabbed 169 votes while Shaikh managed to get 164 votes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected six voters while one vote was not polled. Total 340 members of the National Assembly cast their votes.

Polling on 37 vacant seats of the Senate was held at the National Assembly and three provincial Assemblies including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The lawmakers voted on 37 vacant seats of the Senate with 11 senators elected unopposed from Punjab.

Polling was held for 12 seats each of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Sindh and two of the federal capital.