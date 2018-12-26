Yousaf Khurasani Baloch congratulated on taking charge of BBISE chief

Quetta

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secretary Education (BBISE) Quetta Secretary Shoukat Sarpra and Controller Examination Syed Abidullah Shah Gharsheen congratulated Professor Muhammad Yousaf Khuransani Baloch on taking charge as Chairman of BBISE, here on Wednesday. According to their statement issued here, they said new BBISE Chairman Muhamamd Yousaf’s efforts regarding education would prove to be useful for promotion of education throughout the province and adding that he would take importance steps to address educational issues in the areas.

Muhammad Yousaf Khuranasi Baloch will utilize his capabilities to eliminate copying system from province, they said, adding that measures need to be taken on emergency bases for ensuring quality education, so that students would be able to create an educated society after completing their education in respective educational institutions.

They said talented of students are being wasted due to copying system which is also weakening the society, saying that in this regard, teachers should also play their vital role to generate interest of students towards standard of knowledge and focusing preparation of examination in the areas of province so that they will not think the need of duplication in final exams.—APP

