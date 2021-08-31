Yousaf: Future Islamic Banking industry will be more successful

Staff Reporter Karachi

President CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, Yousaf Hussain on Monday said that he would like to acknowledge Pakistan Observer’s role in promoting Islamic banking in the country.

He said that next year Faysal Bank’s share in the Islamic banking sector will be a model through its branches all over Pakistan.

Yousaf Hussain said our conversion to Islamic banking is duly supported by the SBP. He further said that it was a challenge to move to Islamic banking but Ulema and our customers are encouraging us to transform our branches which he said is possible in 18 to 24 months.

“I hope in future the Islamic industry will be more successful,” he said. He talked about franchise system for this grand transformation through active market campaign.

“Conventional banking is in a comfort zone and we choose to focus mainly on Islamic banking. We focus on 1000 customized branches across the country towards Islamic banking.

SBP has huge potential and is playing a commendable role in Islamic banking growth,” Yousuf said.

The moderator of the RTC-IV Mr Sirajuddin Aziz, CEO, Group Financial Institutions Habib Bank AG Zurich on this asked the participants to support the transformation diligently.