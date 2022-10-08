Yours is true love . . !

SOME time back I read about a glamorous wedding that took place in Goa, between a former Miss World and an Indian tennis star. One had just divorced his wife a few months back and the other had broken up with her boyfriend. How fast we get in and out of relationships. In America, over sixty percent of the adults have gone through a divorce! And yet when they took their wedding vows they said, ‘for better or worse, till death do us part!’

They didn’t need death to part them; they just needed the scent of another woman, or the glimpse of another man. Against that sad, dismal scene, I place before you dear friends, this little story, narrated by a nurse: “It was a busy morning, about 8:30, when an elderly gentleman in his 80’s arrived to have stitches removed from his thumb. He said he was in a hurry as he had an appointment at 9:00am. I took his tests and had him take a seat, knowing it would be over an hour before a doctor would be able to see him.”

“I saw him looking at his watch and decided, I would check his wound and found it was well healed, so I redressed his wound.” “While doing so, I asked if he had another doctor’s appointment, as he was in such a hurry. The gentleman told me no, that he needed to go to the nursing home to eat breakfast with his wife. I inquired as to her health. He told me that she had been there for a while and that she was a victim of Alzheimer’s!”

“As we talked, I asked if she would be upset if he was a bit late. He replied that she no longer knew who he was, that she had not recognized him in five years. Now I was surprised, and asked him, ‘And you still go every morning, even though she doesn’t know who you are?” “He smiled as he patted my hand and said, ‘She doesn’t know me, but I still know who she is!” “I had to hold back tears as he left, I had goose bumps on my arm, and thought, ‘That is the kind of love I want in my life!’ True love is neither physical, nor romantic. True love is an acceptance of all that is, has been, will be, and will not be.

Maybe you are looking after an ailing husband or a sickly wife, maybe it’s a depressed spouse who’s lost his job and maybe you’re wondering why fate has dealt you such a hand, but today, dear reader, whoever you are, remember, you are doing what you promised to do, to be with him or her, for better or for worse!’ If so, yours is true love..!