You’re just a person..!

SO many of us go through life taking on responsibilities in which we are looked upon as super moms, or super dads, or super human beings. Here’s a lovely incident by Hanoch McCarty for such as you.

‘A recently divorced man with full custody of his children, I was determined to give them as normal and stable a home life as possible I put on a happy face for them. I kept their activities as close to how they had always been as I could. This nightly ritual was just as it had always been with the exception that their mother was now missing. I had done it again; another night successfully concluded.

I had risen slowly, gingerly, trying to avoid making even the least sound which might start them up again, asking or more songs and more stories. I tiptoed out of their room, closed the door part way, and went downstairs. Sitting at the dining room table, I slumped in my chai. The silence was a relief, for the moment.

Then it all crowded in on me; the fatigue, the weight of the responsibility, the worry about bills I wasn’t sure I could pay that month. The endless details of running a house. Only a short time before, I’d been married and had a partner to share these chores, these bills. These worries!

And loneliness! I felt as though I were at the bottom of a great sea of loneliness. It all came together and I was at once lost, overwhelmed. Unexpected, convulsive sobs overtook me. I sat there, silently sobbing.

Just then, a pair of little arms went around my middle and a little face peered up at me. I looked down into my five-year-old son’s sympathetic face. I was embarrassed to be seen crying by my son. “I’m sorry, Ethan, I didn’t know you were still awake. “I don’t know why it is, but so many people apologize when they cry and I was no exception. “I didn’t mean to cry. I’m sorry. I’m just a little sad tonight.”

“It’s okay, Daddy, it’s okay to cry, you’re just a persons!” I can’t express how happy he made me, this little boy, who in the wisdom of innocence, gave me permission to cry. He seemed to be saying that I didn’t have to always be strong, that it was occasionally possible to allow myself to feel weak and let out my feelings.

He crept into my lap and we hugged and talked for a while, and I took him back up to his bed and tucked him in. Somehow, it was possible for me to get to sleep that night too. Thank you, my son..!’

