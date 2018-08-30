Your low carb diet won’t kill you, but it’s probably not a good idea

COULD cutting carbs cut your life short? A new, preliminary study suggests that there may be a link between a low-carb diet and an increased risk of early death, but more research is needed before doctors will advise loading up on bread and pasta. The findings were presented today (Aug. 28) at the European Society of Cardiology Con-gress in Vienna. The study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

In the study, researchers in Poland looked at data on nearly 25,000 Americans who had participated in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) at some pointbetween 1999 and 2010. After a six-year follow-up period, the researchers found that people who reported following a low-carb diet (like the Atkins diet, the keto diet or just a diet that cuts out carbs) had a 32 percent higher risk of death during the follow-up pe-riod compared with those who didn’t follow a low-carb diet. What’s more, people following a low-carb diet were 51 percent more likely to die from heart disease, 50 percent more likely to die from cerebrovascular disease and 35 percent more likely to die from cancer during the follow-up period than people who didn’t follow a low-carb diet.

Study author Maciej Banach, a researcher at the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, confirmed the results by comparing them to data from other studies.

“The message from our study is clear,” Banach told Live Science. “Very long-term [low-carb dieting] should be avoided.” Banach noted several important limitations of the study, however. Because the follow-up period lasted only six years and the NHANES data is self-reported from one point in time, he can’t say definitively what counts as “very-long term” or sufficiently low-carb to be dangerous.

Alice Lichtenstein, director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at Tufts University and a nutrition ex-pert who was not involved with the new study, said there are some important holes in this study that lead her to be skeptical of its claims.

For example, people who already had a higher risk of developing heart disease, stroke or hypertension might’ve been the ones who were more likely to adopt a low-carb diet, Lichtenstein told Live Science, but it’s un-clear from the data if that was the case.

And, of course, “association does not necessarily prove causation,” Lichtenstein said.

Share on: WhatsApp