‘Your game is over’, Maryam tells Imran

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday mocked former prime minister Imran Khan, comparing him to a “spoiled child”.

“He [Imran] has been raising a hue and cry nowadays for being ousted from power,” she said while addressing party supporters gathered in Gujrat’s Kotla area.

The PML-N leader told the deposed premier that his now “game is over” and the PML-N is now in-charge of the affairs.

“As his Lettergate theory failed, he resorted to a new narrative, saying his life is in danger,” she added.

The PML-N leader accused the former premier of resorting to such tactics to avoid presenting a report card to the people over his performance.

It is simply because, she added, he has no performance to put before the masses.

On the alleged life threats to Imran’s life, she said: “We don’t want you to die, we want you to live to see Nawaz Sharif’s progress.” At the same time, Maryam asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to find the video Imran is talking about to confirm the claims and provide ample security to the former premier.

She also took Imran to task for his criticism of the government over rising inflation and other issues. “If he wants to put the blame for his four-year lack of performance on us, we won’t let that happen.”

In fact, by doing so, she added, Imran Khan is presenting a charge-sheet against himself.

Maryam also mocked the PTI chief for saying he had blocked the cellphone numbers of those representing the establishment, saying: “I am certain that they have blocked your mobile number and you are now the wrong number in the eyes of the masses.”

Talking about the PTI’s foremost demand of holding early elections, she said: “Now elections will be held when our leader [Nawaz Sharif] will let us know from London.”

Addressing the massive rally, Hamza Shehbaz said, “If Imran is let loose with his rant, he will undermine Pakistan’s peace.”

The Punjab chief minister opined that the deposed premier deprived people of their jobs and is now bringing a bad name to the country with his unfounded claims of a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

On the occasion, Hamza vowed to bring down prices of commodities in the province, especially those of edible items. Hamza vowed to bring immense progress to Kotla, build roads as well as upgrade the educational status of the area.

Earlier, according to the party’s Twitter handle, Hamza also visited the Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital.