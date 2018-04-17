Your child needs your attention

Parents are a role model for their children just as children are images of their parents. These days parents are getting irresponsible and careless so what can we expect from children. More and more parents are failing to transmit moral values and ethics to their children. Nowadays, even children under the age of eight have a mobile phone or a tablet in his hand. Parents do not monitor what their children are doing on their mobile or any other electronic gadgets, in which type of social gatherings they are involved and the kind of activities they are engaged in. Because of this attitude, children become criminals with the passage of time. This also effects their education badly. On most of our roads, you will find a number of teenagers riding motorbikes without license. It is not their fault; it is the fault of their parents who give them so much freedom. That is why you see many accidents happening. What is the use of crying over their children’s injuries in such accidents? Most people are busy with social media outlets, uploading the statuses and sharing their posts. When will they find time to train their children and teach them the difference between right and wrong? Children want the time and attention of their parents. This improves the domestic life of their children and leaves a positive impact on the society.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

