Your celebration

Yet another soul has parted its ways from us owing to our mindboggling practice of adding spark into celebrations and ceremonies. Samina Sindhu was a 25-year old singer from Larkana. She was performing at a local wedding; nobody knew that it would be her last performance. During this merrymaking, bullets were shot at her and she breathed her last on way to hospital. This is tragic but tragic still is the fact that Samina was pregnant for 8 months.

What can account for trauma in the profoundest sense of the word than realizing that if Samina was alive she would have given birth to her baby around the same days when her Chehlum will take place?

This should not stop here. The incident triggers an important debate over the madness we opt to celebrate most captivating moments of life, like marriages, functions, parties or even culture days in universities. Consider this, when India wins against Pakistan in a cricket match, hundreds of TV sets are broken in the country and when reverse of that occurs, many lives are lost in the manner of celebration that follows afterwards. You decide which exchange is more beneficial. Are not such wins truly losses? Some method badly needs to be installed into this madness.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Mithi, Tharparkar

