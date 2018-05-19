Younis Khan’s young Kiwi fan wants to come and play in Pakistan

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Younis Khan has one young fan in New Zealand and he hopes to come one day in Pakistan and play.

Felix Anderson, a 12-year-old Auckland boy, studying in Class 8, has recently received tips on cover drive and cut shots from Younis Khan.

“Hi Mr. Khan, Felix Anderson from New Zealand. Thank you so much for making that cover drive and cut shot video. You are amazing. i really hope that I can come and play cricket in your beautiful country one day, and if you come to New Zealand please visit our cricket club, thank you so much and good bye”, the boy has said in this video message to Younis Khan.

In fact, the boy had sought tips from Younis Khan some two years ago but was delivered to Younis Khan very recently.

“Felix was very excited to see a coaching video Younis Khan did for him, Kumeu Cricket Club for which this boy plays can not thank him (Younis Khan) enough for this gesture”, Tazz Satti, the club cricket director, speaking exclusively from Auckland, said.

“Felix is a top order batsman for our club’s year 8 team . He has appeared for representative cricket trial just recently”, Satti added. “We are a relatively small club (New Zealand international Scott Kuggeleijn played couple of years of Junior cricket at our club). Apart from him , no other big name played for us. Our club professional (Junaid Nadir is from Pakistan , where he played for Pakistan u-19s and A teams)”, he signed off.