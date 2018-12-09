Younis among contenders for junior selection committee

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to dissolve the junior selection committee led by former cricketer Basit Ali.

According to and local Urdu daily the board is currently reviewing various options including former captain Younis Khan for a post in the junior selection committee.

The final decision on this matter is likely to be taken in a meeting of the newly formed cricket committee on December 13 in Lahore.

It is reported that the board is not satisfied with the performance of current committee featuring Basit Ali, Farrukh Zaman, Amir Nadeem, Sanaullah Baloch and Ali Zia.

In the recently concluded under-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan team was defeated twice by Afghanistan. The team also failed to put up an impressive show in other tournaments as well.

Meanwhile, the board is also planning to appoint a new head of Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in National Stadium Karachi. The post is vacant after the resignation of former Pakistan left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Wasim Bari is most likely to get this post while there is also an option available about bringing someone from Lahore.—Agencies

