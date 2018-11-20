Younis Ahmed—another forgotten star records his story

Khalid Butt

Lahore

It was great to meet Younis Ahmed, the forgotten cricket stalwart after many years and revive his remarkable story .

He is in his native city; Lahore, along with his current wife and a younger brother and to launch his book ‘Beyond The Boundaries’ at a well-attended function held at Alhamra, Pakistan, Arts Council.

To welcome him were some of his old colleagues, friends, cricketers and childhood pals to give him a hearty welcome.

My own association goes a long way back. Starting from his eldest brother, Saeed Ahmed, former Pakistan Captain, a former PIA colleague, contemporary from Government College, Lahore in first class cricket and in many other ways he has been another of those unforgettable cricketers, who were lost to Pakistan like Duncan Sharpe, Mohammad Ilyas and some others due to obstinacy of some people who considered themselves above all. Take example of current skipper, Sarfraz, who for several years was ignored and had to struggle hard to find his rightful place.

Present in the gathering were old colleagues of Younis like, Abdul Qadir, Amer Sohail, P.J.Mir besides Ashiq Qureshi and Najum Lateef who has been a notable figure to produce books on Shujauddin, Alimuddin, Fazal Mahmood and a monumental book ‘Wounded Tiger’.

Younis Ahmed played four Test matches for Pakistan, although there was a seventeen year gap between the second and third the result of ban Younis Ahmed received for touring South Africa & Rhodesia during apartheid era. He played for Surrey for thirteen years, winning the Country Championship in 1971. He also played for South Australia, Worcestershire and Glamorgan, scoring over 1,000 first-class runs in thirteen different seasons.

Younis Ahmed was a talented, attacking middle-order batsman who left his native Pakistan to forge a successful career in cricket around the globe.

But he is not remembered for his vibrant batting. Instead it is for the moments of controversy: An international ban for touring apartheid era South Africa and Rhodesia, differences with Surrey and leaving Worcestershire. Now Younis tells his side of the story.

Younis Ahmed also describes playing the Country Championship and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, replacing Gary Sobers at South Australia at the invitation of Sir Don Bradman, pioneering professionalism and sponsorship in cricket, taking the sport in the Middle East and playing alongside legends including Javed Miandad, Imran Khan and Wasim Akram.

This is the colorful and chequered story of how one cricketer’s journey took him beyond the boundaries and to the top of the game, but also to the depths of rejection, heartbreak and despair Younis Ahmed now lives in Surrey with his wife, Puchi.

