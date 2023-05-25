Youngsters drown during filming TikTok

Tando Adam Khan

In another incident of deadly accidents during filming TikTok videos two youngsters feared drowned in a branch canal in Tando Adam Khan in Sindh’s Sanghar district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a rescue team rushed towards the scene and launched efforts to find the victims. Divers spent two hours while searching the missing youngsters, but discontinued the search on late Wednesday because of darkness. Rescuers kept search continued even on Thursdays to recover the bodies of both youngster.

According to media reports in 2020 on September 20, three young men drowned in a pond shooting for the popular online platform in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.

According to local media reports, the deceased were residents of Kemari Town. The incident occurred when they were on a picnic in the Raees Goth neighborhood.—INP