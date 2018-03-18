Young women must improve on gender parity: Dr Pasha

Staff Reporter

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has said that young women need to work hard to improve on the gender parity at the labour force index in order to make Pakistan progress fast.

Speaking at a Women’s Day event, ‘Torch-bearers of Change – Antigone to Malala’ at Unique College here on Saturday, she said women got good education, but they lagged behind men as their participation rate in serving the nation was only 25 per cent. Only one per cent of the educated girls participated in the labour force, she said, urging the young girls to realise their potential and rise to the occasion as they were the future of the country.

Dr Pasha said the International Women’s Day was recognition of the power of women, who were making their presence felt in every field, including politics, education, medicine, armed forces and Information Technology today. She said, “We must not forget the challenges faced by the country.” It was the responsibility of girls to tackle the challenges, she added.

Dr Pasha said women had challenged the stereotypical roles assigned to them, but there was still need for women to get education and succeed. She said it was her education which enabled her to become Finance Minister of Punjab. She exhorted girls to be more creative and hardworking.

The minister said 65 per cent population of the country was below 35 years of age group and they need to play their role in making the country progress leaps and bounds, adding that women should work in all sectors and departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson English Department Punjab University Dr Amra Raza said women were the best agents of change because they were multitaskers; they were constant in their pursuits as they had great endurance and patience. She said women were natural nurturers and they had a huge capacity for compassion and empathy.

She said it was a good omen that the potential of women was gradually recognised.

Journalist Xari Jalil talked about the challenges faced by the female journalists in the field, adding that women had made their mark in journalism. She stressed the need to award more administrative role to women in journalism.

Specially minted souvenirs and gifts were presented to women from various walks of life including politics, education, journalism, social sector, sports and bureaucracy. The awards were given to women leaders including PML-N MPAs Tamkin Akhyer Niazi, Shazia Kamran Khan, Natasha Daultana (PPP), Xari Jalil (Dawn), Dr Nosheena Saleem, Director Institute of Communication Studies, Punjab University, Rabia Tahir (PTI), sportswomen Twinkle Sohail, Sybil Sohail, Syeda Amna Mukhtar and Mehwish and Esha (C42).

Dr Aisha and Mrs Sadia Abdul Manan Khurram gave away awards to the women leaders.