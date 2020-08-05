Young to file lawsuit against Trump

Web Desk

Neil Young is suing Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to try to stop the US president playing his songs at campaign rallies, according to a lawsuit posted on the rock star’s website. The 74-year-old claims a breach of copyright for the use of Rockin’ In The Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk, at several Trump events including a recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “(The) plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate,” reads the draft filing. The suit, which seeks damages of up to $150,000 for each infringement, is undated but the text indicates Young’s attorneys planning to file it with a federal court in New York.