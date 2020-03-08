Young talent hunt show at LAC

The Lahore Arts Council on Saturday evening held a Signing young talent hunt show “Alhamra Live” in which general public took immense interest and devotedly performed.

A total number of seventies performers participated in “Alhamra Live “in which some of singers and performers had God gifted ability of singing and playing instruments. The “Alhamra Live” proved really productive as lots of people took part in the contest.

Some of the singers from the students of “Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts” and general public had marvelously blessed voice which was enjoyed by the audience.