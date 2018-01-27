Young student plants 14 saplings on her 14th birthday

A unique way to register protest against deforestation

Zubair Qureshi

In order to express her love for trees, forests and greenery and to register her protest against the fast receding forest cover from the country, a young resident of Islamabad, a student of class 9 at a City school, Hania Imran planted 14 saplings on her 14th birthday. The youngster’s unique way to express her concerns over chopping down of trees in Islamabad particularly was noticed by Climate Change ministry and Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan called her and her parents to his office and appreciated on Friday her efforts. “There is a great need to create awareness among young generation to save our country from effects of climate change,” said he adding Hania is such an individual as has set an example for young kids to plant trees.

Every kid must plant a tree on her birthday. These small initiatives would help to mitigate the effects of climate change in our country. Ms. Romeena Khursheed Alam Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change also appreciated the girl and highlighted that parents also deserve appreciation for their brought up and developing such thinking.

Mother of Hania Imran also spoke on the occasion saying when she floated this idea of planting fourteen trees on her 14th birthday, her friends mocked her. She also thanked the Ministry of climate Change for recognizing her effort.