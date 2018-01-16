Young singers to perform in Citizens Foundation

Staff Reporter

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has organized this year’s Obhartay Sitaray to provide a singing platform to school going students of Karachi. Obhartay Sitaray 2018 competition will kick off from the mid-January with the finale scheduled for 27th January. The judges’ panel comprises of the musical powerhouses like Tina Sani, Salman Alvi, Afshan Ahmed, SB John and Azhar Hussain among others.

Speaking about Obhartay Sitaray as a platform, veteran singer, Tina Sani said, “It is heartening to see such young students sing these difficult songs.