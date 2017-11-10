Young scientist recognized

Staff Reporter

Edexcel-Pearson recognized the achievement of young Pakistani Scientist, Muhammad Shaheer Niazi for his research on Electric Honeycomb. At present, he is doing his A-Levels from Lahore College of Arts and Sciences (LACAS), Johar Town which is also Edexcel-Pearson approved academic centre in Lahore and every year this centre stands in the rows of distinctions at various levels.

Muhammad Shaheer is the first high school student from Pakistan who managed to photograph the movement of ions that forms the honeycomb besides recording the heat found on the surface of oil.

In recognition of his achievement in scientific world, being the teen scientist Pearson awarded him a recognition award in Lahore.

On the occasion, Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director Asia, Edexcel-Pearson, I am pleased to present a small token of appreciation to Muhammad Shaheer on his achievement at this tender age. The students of Pakistan are truly energetic and can do wonders if provided learning opportunities. Pearson will ensure its continuous collaboration with academic institutions across the country.

Dr. David Davies, International Education Consultant, Pearson said, students like Muhammad Shaheer are a privilege for Pearson and this is obviously proud moment for all of us.

We are enthusiastic to see more students from different fields to come forward and focus on research. It is ensured that, schools teach new grading scale qualifications to the students to enable greater differentiation of students.