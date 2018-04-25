Young people powerful agents for resolving conflict

Observer Report

United Nations

Underscoring the need for overcoming negative stereotypes of young people, Pakistan has called for tapping their potential and creativity in an effort to prevent conflict and build peace. “Inspired by hope and optimism and an unbridled sense of idealism, the young are agents of change in their communities and societies,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the Security Council on Monday.

Despite being repositories of the world’s greatest hopes, young people found themselves at the forefront of some of its biggest challenges, she said in an open Council debate on youth, peace and security that featured the first?ever United Nations report on the topic.

They faced socio-economic inequalities, political and social exclusion, discrimination and a lack of fair opportunity, the Pakistani envoy said. The young were also some of the worst victims in situations of armed conflict, humanitarian crises, foreign occupation and long?standing and unresolved disputes.

“Their sense of justice is aroused and their patience tested by the inconsistent and often selective global response to their pain and suffering, she said.