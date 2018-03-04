Young people have potential to steer country to future glory: Ayaz Sadiq

Staff Reporter

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has said that future of the country rests in hands of the youth and our young people has all the potential and abilities to combat the challenges confronted to our Nation to steer the county to future glory.

He expressed these views while meeting with a group of students of Kinnaird College for Women Lahore headedby Principal Dr. Rukhsana David in Parliament House. The Speaker said that education is imperative for the development and progress of any country and only those nations have made progress who accorded top priority to their education sector.

Apprising the group about his initiative of launch of Parliamentary studies program in universities, he said that it was a beneficial way to inculcate democratic culture in the minds of youth highlighting the history, struggle and importance of parliamentary democracy in Pakistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also shared the progressive initiatives taken up by Parliament, which further enhanced the working philosophy and procedures at the Parliament. The introduction of various courses on Parliament’s working supported by PIPS, developing research unit at National Assembly, formation of Legislative Drafting Council (LDC) and importance of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)Secretariat were few of the initiatives Speaker shared. He informed the group about working of non- partisan Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) that assists in legislative business ensuring equality and protection of women rights.

Principal Kinnaird College for Women appreciated the Speaker’s initiatives for strengthening the values and importance of parliament and democracy as well as introducing the subject of Parliamentary Services in different colleges and universities.

Later on, National Assembly of Pakistan and Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) were separately signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kinnaird College for Women. In these MOUs, all the institutions acknowledged the need to cooperate towards achieving their mutual beneficial goal of introducing Parliamentary Studies as a new discipline to develop quality human resource to serve the parliamentary institutions in Pakistan as a flagship initiative by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.