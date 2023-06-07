Young Pakistani entrepreneurs call their visit to U.S. ‘productive’

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, met a group of young Pakistani entrepreneurs Monday, praising their entrepreneurial skills and expertise in information technology (IT) that also contributed to reshaping the Pak-US relationship.

The five-member group is currently on a visit to the U.S. under the US-funded Professional Fellows Programme (PFP).

The PFP is aimed at promoting mutual understanding, enhancing professional skills, as well as building long-term partnerships among young professionals and business leaders. The participants from Pakistan are being hosted by the University of Oklahoma and were attached to their counterparts in their respective trades.

The Pakistani delegation comprised: Ahsan Zia, Senior Programme Officer Innovation, Livelihood and Private Sector Development Sarhad Rural Support Programme; Khizar Ali Rizvi, Founding member of Global Sharpers Hub, Abbottabad; Natasha Mehmood, Lead Trainer DEMO; Syeda Nayab, CEO Nayab’s Rogue (Ro-go) and Afrasiab Khan, Director Community Affairs Indigo Next,

Kathy Adams from the University of Oklahoma accompanied the group.

“The youth with its entrepreneurial skills, IT expertise and innovative approach was transforming the Pak-US relationship by laying a solid foundation for a mutually reinforcing tech and trade ecosystem,” Ambassador Masood Khan told the group.

“Mutual exchanges and networking among young professionals and business leaders would not only help strengthen our bilateral ties and trade relations but would also help to dispel misperceptions between the two counties,” he added.

On their part, the group members called their visit “productive” and a great learning experience.

Kathy Adams of the University of Oklahoma said that the conduct and performance of the participants was outstanding.

In his remarks, Ambassador Masood Khan also urged the participants to invite their counterparts to visit Pakistan to have firsthand experience of the diversity of Pakistani society and explore abundant business opportunities available for young businessmen and entrepreneurs.—APP