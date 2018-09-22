Young motorcyclist loses life due to kite string in Lahore

LAHORE : A young motorcyclist lost his life when kite twine slit his throat here on Saturday after which police arrested more than 80 people during search operation against kite flyers.

According to details, victim 19 years old Bilal was going on bike when the mishap occurred near Bhati area. He was immediately shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Afterwards, police personnel shifted the body to Mayo Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, at least 84 people were arrested during police crackdown against kite flyers in different parts of Lahore. The action was launched on the instructions of DIG operations.

Police also recovered more than 2,000 kites and over 500 spools of kite string from the apprehended persons.

On the other hand, 81 cases were registered at various police stations of the city against kite flyers.

