Young man killed by Karachi police

Parents urge CJP for suo moto action, demand justice

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel shot dead a youth in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of the city on Saturday night, confirmed DIG CIA Saqib Ismail. Two different versions of account emerged after the incident when police earlier claimed that the youth was killed unidentified armed assailants on motorcycle.

However, later it was disclosed that the personnel of law enforcement agencies opened fire upon his vehicle after he did not stop his car on their signal. The slain man has been identified as Intezar Ahmed, who said to be the only son to his father and recently came back from Malaysia. Soon after the incident, the man was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

Four policemen have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the case. Speaking to media, the CIA official said that the deceased’s father can register a case against the police personnel. On the occasion, the deceased’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed informed media that his son had a brawl with two men named Fahad and Haider, who are allegedly sons of a lawyer and policemen respectively, few days ago. Police recovered 16 used bullet shells of 9mm from the crime scene. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference Sunday, the parents of 25-year-old boy shot dead by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel in Karachi’s posh locality on Sunday appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take cognizance of their son’s killing.