Young man dies of Congo virus at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre

Staff Reporter

A 23 year old man, Salman, confirmed to had contracted Congo virus, passed away at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Monday morning.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr. Seemi Jamali sharing details of the case told APP that the man, a resident of New Karachi with history of cattle contact, was brought to the hospital on Friday.

“He was referred to us with low platelet count, bleeding and hemorrhagic fissures on skin,” said Dr. Jamali.

Mentioning that Salman was admitted the same day, the JPMC official said he was tested positive for the Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and was immediately provided with needed intervention.

“He, however, could not survive due to his precarious condition,” said JMPC Executive Director.

To a query, she said eight cases of Congo Fever were brought to JPMC during the current year and Salman’s was the third death in the hospital due to the disease.

Congo virus, that may assume severity in form of CCHF, is established to be cause by ticks that may develop on skin of cattle, if not properly cleaned and also left unvaccinated.

The tick that thrives on cattle blood can gain access to human contact, mainly cattle handlers, in the absence of due consideration towards hygiene and necessary precautions.

