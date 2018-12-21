Young leaders need digital skills

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Management and Professional Development Department Punjab and global technology company SAP have marked the graduation of Pakistani youth who will lead Pakistan’s digital workforce of the future. Pakistan’s IT sector continues to reach new heights – with the Digital Pakistan Policy showing 2,000 IT companies and call centers, 300,000 English-speaking IT professionals, and 20,000 annual IT graduates.

As Pakistan’s Vision and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor advance, employers need employees with digital skills. Recruiting employees with digital skills is a top three workforce strategy point, ranked by half (48 percent) of global employers, according to the Oxford Economics and SAP report “Workforce 2020.”

“Pakistan’s young leaders need the digital skills to drive digital transformation in organizations, Smart Cities, and nationwide with Vision of emerging Pakistan,” said Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Management and Professional Development. “The Pakistan government continues to foster public, private, and academic partnerships in order for youth to have the digital skills that employers need and can lead to youth job creation.”

Graduates participated in the SAP Young Professional Program, a 2-3-month-long program to become certified SAP Associate Consultants, and which is run by the SAP Training and Development Institute. The 22 Young Professional Program graduates gained skills in the SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite solution, which provides resourcing and procurement and financial accounting. Participants also developed their “soft” skills in communication and presentation, social selling, and interview techniques.

“Pakistan’s employers increasingly need analytics, cloud, mobility, and social media skills to lead their digital business innovation, optimize costs, and transform customer experiences,” said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “The SAP Young Professional Program is seeing strong success in providing Pakistan’s young professionals with technology and business skills for the workplace of the future.”

Share on: WhatsApp