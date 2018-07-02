Young Leaders conference starts

Staff Reporter

Energy, exuberance and excitement dominated proceedings as the 17th edition of the Young Leaders Conference (YLC), Pakistan’s premier youth leadership summit, got underway on Sunday in Lahore.

Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr.Umar Saif was the guest of honor at the event, says a statement received here. Around 300 young and energetic participants from all across the country will stay together for 6 days and will go through leadership training, learning from influential speakers and engagement in skills-based workshops and activities.

YLC founding members including Kamran Rizvi and Shireen Naqvi welcomed the participants and other attendees along with YLC’s partners and SoL’s board members and advisors. “YLC has been a great forum for people who are ambitious to make a mark in this world.

This event will enable the participants to come face to face with the challenges in their life, tackle social issues, realize their abilities and potential and network with some of the top people in the business.

“We are proud to say that YLC has entered its 17th year and has influenced hundreds of individuals who have walked out of here with new hopes and life-changing experiences.” – said Shireen Naqvi, Founder of SoL while addressing the audience regarding the spirit of YLC.

“It’s great to see such initiatives. Our youth is inspired to lead but lack the opportunities or the skills to do so. Such forums prepare young individuals to navigate adolescence and realize their potential as an adult.

This kind of training enables them to be more confident, motivated and able and prepares them to be the next generation of leaders in the workforce and in communities.”- stated Dr. Umar Saif during his welcome address. A set of mentors from various organizations also addressed the participants with anecdotes and experiences from their personal lives.

Director at School of Leadership, Umair Jaliawala kick started the program discussing ‘Personal Leadership’ which aimed to empower youth so that they can guide the direction of their life instead of letting time and chance determine their course.

YLC’s vision and values were communicated by Kamran Rizvi and Shireen Naqvi in the form of a group activity amongst the participants.