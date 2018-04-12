Young girl commits suicide

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Another young girl of 20-year-old committed suicide at Kalash valley of Birir village at her home. According to SHO police station Ayun Miss Sadia daughter of Bahadur Khan, consumed poison over her engagement break-up and ended her life.

The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Ayun for a postmortem but due to no facilities available for autopsy it was carried to District Headquarters hospital Chitral. The deceased was handed over to her relative after postpartum at DHQ Hospital.

It is worth to mention here that this is 22nd case of suicide in last 6 months. Social and political circle of Chitral expressed concerned over the high rise of suicide cases at Chitral especially among the women folk in most peaceful district of KP.

Talking to INP District Police officer Mansoor Aman told that Chitral police has opened a separate reporting center for women where ladies police constable available who registers reports of oppressed women who can explain their problems without any hesitation so as to minimize.