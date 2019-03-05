Young generation’s choice

This is the message for young generation. I am observing many students that they are choosing the way that is useful for them but they don’t have interest in it. Means to say that many students take admission in universities and taking field that is not their field of interest but they just choose that way by the desires of their parents.

It is right to take path on which your parents are guiding but it is not good that you are not taking field in which you are interested but taking other field in which you are not interested. It is your right to choose the field of your interest. Just say your parents that you are not interested in this field and wanted to choose another field. Believe me your parents won’t stop you by choosing your field of interest but they will support you.

If you are not doing this so you are ruining your life by your perspective and you will not be happy in your life. So choose your interested path, choose your life to live.

KASHIF RASHEED

Sukkur

