Young entrepreneurs urged to learn from senior colleagues

‘Reaching Far & Beyond’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Young business entrepreneurs and emerging traders should learn from the experience and wisdom of their senior colleagues and keep the Ideology of Pakistan and principles of trade side by side. Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Qasim Bughio said this while addressing as Chief Guest the launching ceremony of “Reaching Far & Beyond” a memoir by veteran businessman and politician Abdul Sami Khan here at Serena Hotel.

The book launch brought together a good number of the members of business community, traders and members of chambers and industry. They termed it quite a positive sign particularly to popularize a culture of book reading among the business community of the country. Pakistan Cultural Forum had organized the launching ceremony which was also addressed by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed, Chairman of the cultural forum Zafar Bakhtawari, noted businessman Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Malik, FPCCI former vice president Daroo Khan, Chairman Founder Group ICCI Khalid Javaid, FPCCI former president Zubair Tufail and others.

Dr Bughio was of the view that youth should learn from Abdul Sami Khan’s life how he struggled hard to establish a large business and earn good name in politics too. He also highlighted delicate difference between biography and autobiography which somehow was not clear from the speeches of the businessmen who had come to pay tribute to Mr Khan on his book.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Malik said that Abdul Sami had seen Pakistan Movement and served the country with commitment and dedication. Chairman Founder Group ICCI Khalid Javaid while sharing his views about Abdul Sami khan said that he had not only worked hard for Ideology of Pakistan but still continues so for the success of Pakistan Movement.

Sami Khan always raised his voice for business community and for their rights and his efforts for resolving of business community’s issues are exemplary.

Zafar Bakhtawari said he knew Abdul Sami Khan for almost forty years and was a witness to his struggle and devotion for the country.

Noted businessman Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said only courageous people could write biography as they had transparent past. Abdul Sami khan is man of principles and his biography is a piece of guidance for new generation, said Baig. FPCCI Former president ZubairTufail said Sami Khan’s book was a real depiction of his lifelong struggle throughout his life. He has served his people and his country with honesty, dignity and dedication. FPCCI former Vice president Daroo Khan said that Abdul Sami Khan was a man who believed in truthfulness, honesty.