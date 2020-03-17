Young doctors end strike after meeting with governor

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Young Doctors Association Punjab (YDA-Punjab) has postponed its strike in public sector hospitals on Monday the decision came after having meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. President YDA Dr. Salman Haseeb led the delegation of doctors.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, all the staff members and security personnel of Governor House have been declared with negative corona virus after their screening. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that government will utilize all resources to control corona epidemic, adding that doctors must support the government to protect the people from corona virus. Entire nation needs to get united against corona virus and everyone will have to play a due role in this regard.

According to details, Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb, YDA Punjab Senior Vice President Dr. Shoaib Niazi, President Mayo Hospital Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, President Jinnah Hospital Dr. Aqib Javed and others were part of the delegation. During the meeting, Young Doctors Association’s office-bearers and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar discussed the situation aroused out of corona virus and other issues. On the appeal of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Young Doctors Association has announced to postpone its protest strike in public sector hospitals. Meanwhile, on the directives of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, precautionary measures have been tightened further at Governor House.

The doctors also conducted screening of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the main gate of Governor House, and after that Governor came to his office, while the screening of entire staff and visitors of Governor House will be conducted on daily basis.

During his meeting with the doctors, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in addition to public sector institutions, the doctors will also have to play their effective role in coping with corona virus. Government will utilized all resources to control this pandemic, and In Sha Allah, we all have to save ourselves as well as other people from corona virus, he said and added that government departments are working round the clock to fight out dreadful corona virus