Young Doctors’ Association says no agreement reached with govt

QUETTA Young Doctors Association President Dr Yasir Kha on Tuesday said that they have not reached an agreement with the government after police arrested and baton-charged the doctors for protesting over nonprovision of safety equipment. The YDA president demanded that the policemen involved in manhandling and arrest of medical staff should face action. The provincial health secretary and special secretary should be removed from the posts. “Until our demands are met, no services will be provided apart from in the labour room and cardiology department,” he said. Elaborating the demands, he said that doctors should be provided PPE, medical kits and other facilities so that they can treat the coronavirus patients.—INP