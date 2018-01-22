Young Chinese wins NJBC Open Badminton Championships in USA

Sports Reporter

Rawalpindi

The International Badminton coach, Tahir Ishaq hails from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Kevin Zhao of China has won under-11 NJBC Open Regional Badminton Championships among many other junior titles. Kevin Zhao recently won the under-11 singles title of NJBC Open Regional Badminton Championship which was held in New Jersey Badminton Club Montville, New Jersey, USA from Oct. 07 – 09, 2017.

The rising badminton star is coached by the International Pakistani coach Tahir Ishaq. Under the coaching of Tahir Ishaq, Kevin has played in 2017 IBC Junior Championships – Zhiyu Cup, winning gold shields in U11 Boys’ Doubles and Boys’ Singles and a bronze medal in U11 Mixed Doubles. Adding on, he participated in 2017 LISC Winter Junior Open Tournament, in which he won bronze medal in U11 Singles, gold medal in U11 Doubles, and secured the 2nd place in U11 Boys Mixed Doubles. Furthermore, in 2017 DC Junior Open, he won gold medal in U11 Boys Singles and Consolation Runner-Up in U13 Boys Singles.

Not just that, he participated in the 2016 Boston Junior Open Super Regional’s U11 Singles and U11 Doubles (Consolation Runner up). He also played in 2016 New Jersey Junior Open Tournament’s U11 Doubles (bronze medal) and U11 Mixed Doubles (Consolation Winner).