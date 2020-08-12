Young boys will be kept away from Kashmir under new policy

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, young Kashmiri boys would be sent to different parts of India as part of a fascist Modi government’s new plan to brainwash them, said British news agency Reuters quoting senior Indian Army officials.

Lieutenant General B.S. Raju told Reuters that the young boys would be ‘taken care of’ for a period of time.” He added that they could be temporarily settled outside of Muslim-majority Kashmir. The officer said that the scheme was recommended by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested three youth during a raid in Bandipora district. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of police, Rahul Malik while confirming the arrests claimed that the detainees were running a ‘militant financing module” in the district.

On the other hand, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti In a tweet while criticising India’s Kashmir policy said, “it has become a policy of Government of India to kill an innocent when no militant is found.—KMS