Kabul

With his hands in the air and an infectious grin spreading from ear to ear, a young Afghan boy whirls around a Kabul hospital room on his new prosthetic leg. The boy, five-year-old Ahmad Sayed Rahman, has captured hearts in Afghanistan after a short video of him effortlessly dancing on his new limb was posted this week on Twitter. “He is always dancing and showing how happy he is to have an artificial leg,” the boy’s mother, Rayeesa, told reporters at the Red Cross orthopaedic centre in the Afghan capital on Tuesday.—AFP