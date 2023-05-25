‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ observed

Like rest of the country, ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ also observed in Tank to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people. In this connection, a ceremony was organized and a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office which culminated at Press Club. The rally was among others attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, SP Investigations Nasir Khan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy District Education Officer and district heads of various government departments, Trade Unions, Students, Journalist community, Nazmin Ittihad, officials of Private Education Network and general public at large.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with the slogans in favour of Pak-Army and other security institutions. The rally was addressed by the deputy commissioner, SP Investigation, AC Tank, and other representatives of Civil Society.

They paid rich tribute to the armed forces and security agencies of Pakistan for their unparalleled services and sacrifices for the motherland. They said that the enemies of the country wanted to weaken Pakistan by creating distance among the nation and its armed forces, adding, the Pak-Army was guarantor of the country’s stability.