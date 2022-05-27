Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed on Saturday with national zeal

Youm-e-Takbeer

Islamabad: To commemorate the historic nuclear testing at Chagai in 1998, Youm-e-Takbeer will be celebrated with national fervour and devotion on Saturday.

“Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay” is the Youm-e-Takbeer’s theme this year.

A national song has also been released in conjunction with the “Youm-e-Takbeer” by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The song is intended to emphasise the significance of “Youm-e-Takbeer.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations to mark the 24th anniversary of the historic nuclear testing.

