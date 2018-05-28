Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan celebrates 20th anniversary of nuclear tests at Chaghi

PAKISTAN (Pakistan Observer) – Youm-e-Takbeer, the celebration of Pakistan’s atomic explosions in 1998, is being observed today (Monday) on 28th May 2018 across the country with a pledge to make Pakistan a stronger country, militarily and economically, among the comity of nations.

The day is celebrated every year on May 28 to mark the conduction of nuclear tests on the day, in 1998, which made Pakistan a seventh nuclear nation of the world and first and only Islamic state equipped with a nuclear arsenal.

The founder of Pakistan nuclear program Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and prominent Pakistani scientist lead by Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan gave Pakistan a hope to stay alive and learn to have Balance of Power with the world.

Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests in Rasko hills of Chaghi district of Balochistan on May 28, 1998 in response to five nuclear explosions conducted by India under the name of Operation Smiling Buddha at Pokhran Test Range (IA).