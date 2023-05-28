Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation celebrates 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests

Islamabad: The nation is fervently celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer today, marking the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, which was a historic day that led to the achievement of invincible defence capabilities and ensured regional stability through power equilibrium.

The day brought a revival for the entire Pakistani nation and became a moment of pride for the Muslim Ummah.

The day, now remembered as Youm-e-Takbeer, is celebrated every year across the country as a day of national pride and thanksgivings, which made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation in the world and the first Muslim state to have the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-Takbeer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of “no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence”.

“Twenty five years ago today, the people of Pakistan announced the invincibility of their defense by detonating five nuclear explosions in response to India’s nuclear explosions,” he added.

The prime minister stressed that they would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his determination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into “an economic power”.

He also paid tribute to the patriotism of the then prime minister, Nawaz Sharif — for conducting the nuclear tests despite all external pressures — and ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto — who founded Pakistan’s nuclear programme.

The premier also lauded the services of Pakistan and Dr Abdul Qadir Khan and all scientists, engineers and individuals who contributed to achieving nuclear deterrence. He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly countries that had helped Pakistan amid the economic sanctions imposed due to the atomic programme.