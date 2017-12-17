Youm-e-Shuhada-e-APS observed

Rawalpindi

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Army Public School (APS) was observed here on Saturday with a pledge root out terrorism from every nook and cranny of the country.

Prayers, lighting up of lamps, candles and wreath laying ceremony was held at Ayub National Park to honour those who lost their lives in the cowardice attack.

On the occasion, Director General of Army Heritage Foundation Brigadier (R) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said, “We honour and recognize great sacrifices of Shuhada and wounded especially in APS incident on this day and are determined not to allow such thing happening again”.

He said APS tragedy held on December 16, 2014, united the whole the nation and fixed the future course for Pakistan. In the end, participants sung the song “Mujhe Dushman Ke Bacho Ko Perhana Hai”.—APP