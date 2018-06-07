Youm-e-Shahadat-e-Ali observed

Hyderabad

The people of Hyderabad observed the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) with traditional religious sanctity here on Wednesday like other parts of the country. Besides Majalis-e-Ali, the mourning processions taken out from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad Talukas since Sunday night and the mourners gathered at Masjid Abul Fazal Abbas of Qadam Gah Moula Ali after Fajjar prayers from where “Taboot” procession was brought out. Majalis-e-Ali were held in various parts of Hyderabad district through out the day in which the ulema and zakreen highlighted the contributions of Hazrat Ali (RA) in promoting Islam and the incident of his martyrdom.

Later after Zuhar prayers, the mourners assembled at Karbala Dadan Shah from where the main mourning procession was brought out, which after marching traditional routes of Saddar, Bohri Bazaar, Risala Road, Lajpat Road and Station Road terminated at Qadam Gah-e- Moula Ali where the Iftar was served to them. On the occasion the Anjuman-e-Haidri, Anjuman-e-Jannisaran-e-Abbas, Anjuman-e-Lashkar-e-Abbas, Anjuman-e-Abbasia-a-Qadeem, Ajuman-e-Shuhda-e-Karbla, Anjuman-e-Dasta-e-Haidri, Anjuman-e-Hazara and other Jan-nisarnane-Ali participated the mourning procession.

On the directives of the district administration, the Police adopted strict security measures to all mourning processions and congregations while the main mourning procession was duly escorted by the Police and personnel of law enforcement agencies with deployment of personnel at the roof top of the buildings as well as sealing the link roads, connected to the route of main mourning procession. In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, alternate routes were already pointed out and the Traffic Police diverted the traffic there to avoid traffic jam, the Police spokesman claimed that complete law and order was maintained and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.—APP