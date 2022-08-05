Youm-e-Istihsal Kashmir: Political leaders stand undivided against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir

Islamabad: The leadership of Pakistan might be divided along political beliefs, but on the matter of Kashmir, they stand united and equivocally condemn India’s illegal and unilateral attempt of August 5, 2019, to change the special status of the valley.

Separate statements were made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Friday), as the nation marks Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

On the 3rd anniversary of India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Shehbaz paid “rich tributes to all the martyrs of IIOJK for their ultimate sacrifice and to their families for their resolve and courage”.

The premier said that despite using brute force over the decades “with complete impunity”, Indian oppression has failed to dent the people of Kashmir’s resolve.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is not an ordinary battle but “a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear & of sacrifice against tyranny”.

Today marks the 3rd sombre anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 that aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 5, 2022

President Arif Alvi also issued a statement on Kashmir’s Youm-e-Istihsal and called India’s action a violation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا 05 اگست 2022ء کو یوم استحصال کے موقع پر پیغام 5 اگست 2019ء کو بھارت کے غیر قانونی اور یکطرفہ اقدامات کے تین سال مکمل ہونے کے موقع پر ہم کشمیریوں کے حق خودارادیت کی منصفانہ جدوجہد میں ان کی قربانیوں کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں، صدر مملکت pic.twitter.com/z832lWlRO4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 5, 2022

“India’s actions of August 5, 2019, contravene several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he stated.

The president further promised that Pakistan would “continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle”.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his statement, called out India’s violation of international resolutions and the selective silence of the international community against India’s brazen violations.

On 5 Aug 2019 Modi govt violated UN SC resolutions & int law by illegally revoking Special Status of IIOJK. Modi govt then moved to commit a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention by altering demography of IIOJK. They assumed the moves would crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2022

“We are asked to echo condemnations on issues of human rights the powerful in the int community take up, but when it comes to India & its massive human rights violations in IIOJK there is complete silence by the same powers [because] of India’s market or its strategic [military] partnerships,” the PTI chief wrote.

