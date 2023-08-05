Aydan Aali

On this momentous occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, the people of Pakistan come together to commemorate the steadfastness and resilience of Kashmiris in the face of unimaginable oppression and human rights violations. This day holds a special place in the hearts of every Pakistani, as it marks the 4th anniversary of India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370 and 35A, stripping the region of Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomous status. This egregious act by India has led to countless sufferings for the people of Kashmir and amplified the long-standing dispute between the two nations. Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a powerful reminder of the unjust and brutal reality that our Kashmiri brethren endure daily.

India’s decision to unilaterally revoke Article 370 and 35A was nothing short of an assault on the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people. The revocation not only violated the promises made during the partition of British India but also disregarded the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination. It was a clear attempt by India to assert its control over the region, against the will of the Kashmiri people. This move laid bare the true intentions of the Indian government, and exposed their disregard for the principles of democracy and international law.

The Kashmiri people have shown immense courage and resilience in the face of immense adversity. For over seven decades, they have endured hardships, faced violence, and sacrificed lives in their struggle for the right to self-determination. Youm-e-Istehsal is a tribute to their unwavering spirit and a reminder of their rightful demand to exercise their basic human rights. Pakistan stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their quest for justice and self-determination.

Since the revocation of Article 370, Indian-occupied Kashmir has been a hotbed of human rights abuses. The Indian authorities have employed draconian measures, such as communication blackouts, mass arrests, and the excessive use of force, to suppress dissent and silence the voices of the Kashmiri people. Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed, injured, or arbitrarily detained, while countless families live in constant fear and uncertainty. The international community must acknowledge and condemn these atrocities, ensuring that those responsible for these violations are held accountable.

Regrettably, the international response to the Kashmir issue has been disappointing, with some major powers turning a blind eye to the plight of the Kashmiri people due to their vested interests in India. This selective approach to human rights is deeply concerning and undermines the principles of justice and equality on which the United Nations was founded. The international community must recognize its responsibility to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and help facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict in accordance with UN resolutions.

Youm-e-Istehsal serves as a poignant reminder of the shared bond between Pakistan and Kashmir. On this day, we reiterate our unwavering support for our Kashmiri brethren and affirm our commitment to their cause. It is incumbent upon every Pakistani to raise their voice for justice and freedom for the Kashmiri people, as their struggle is a fundamental part of our nation’s identity.

Youm-e-Istehsal is a day of collective strength, where Pakistan stands united with the Kashmiri people in their fight for justice, freedom, and self-determination. The revocation of Article 370 was an injustice that cannot be overlooked, and the world must stand up against the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. It is high time for the international community to fulfill its moral duty and help resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of justice and the right to self-determination. Only then can we truly celebrate Youm-e-Istehsal as a day of triumph and hope for a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.