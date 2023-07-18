LAHORE – The crescent of the first Islamic month has not been sighted across Pakistan and the first Muhrram-ul-Haram will fall on July 20, Thursday, and Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced the moon sighting update after the Ruet members meeting which was organized in Quetta, to sight the crescent for Muharram-ul-Haram, 1445 Hijri.

Maulana revealed that Ruet members did not receive any evidence of moon sighting across the country.

Central Ruet members, Zonal Committee, Ministries of Religious Affairs, Science and Technology, SUPARCO and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom announced the first day of Muharram for Islamic year 1445, after sightings of the crescent.

Saudi Arabia said July 19 will be start of first Islamic month, marking the start of the Islamic new year 1445.

Ahead of the Holy Month, preparations have been started for mourning processions and majalis to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Ashura is a significant religious observance, particularly among Shiite while the event holds different meanings and practices depending on the sect and cultural practices of the Muslims observing it.