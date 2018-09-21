Youm-e-Ashur to be observed today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram is being observed with reverence, religious solemnity in the country amid tight security today. The Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions will be taken out in different districts of country which would pass through their traditional routes. Hundreds of the Majaalis would also be held in different parts as well. The processions would be terminated at the main Imam Bargahs.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars will also highlight the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness.

Sham-e-Ghareeban Majaalis will be held in which the faithful will express grief at the treatment meted out to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his near and dear ones. Strict security arrangements were made for peaceful holding of Ashura and full emergency cover will be given to all processions by Rescue 1122 and Health Department.

Meanwhile, 9th Muharram processions were taken out in different parts of the country on Thursday. In Islamabad, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Imam Bargah G-6/2 and was terminated at the same place after passing through the traditional route. In Karachi, processions were taken out from various areas of the city which joined the main procession at Nishtar Park. In Peshawar, main procession of 9th of Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road.

