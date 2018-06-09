Youm Al Quds, Jumma tul Wida observed with due sanctity

People from different walks of life here on Friday observed Youm-e-Al Quds as an occasion to register their protest against unlawful occupation of Jerusalem by Israel and atrocities committed against the inhabitants of Palestine.

The day being observed every last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, for almost past 50 years, tends to be an occasion reminding people the religious as well as historic importance of Al Quds, as Qibla e Awaal, located in Jerusalem, prior to its re-positioning to Makkah Mukarrama.

The day assumes all the more importance as it coincides with Jummat ul Wida that again is of extreme religious significance for the believers during which special prayers are made for forgiveness and salvation in this world and hereafter.

Karachi administration had made special arrangements to facilitate people visiting mosques and open spaces required to accommodate additional numbers of namazis ensuring their presence for the special day.Security arrangements were beefed up on the occasion with equal attention towards needed cover to the designated route allowed to different religious as well as political and non political organizations taking out processions to mark their support for the people of Palestine. The processions taken out on culmination of Friday prayers.—APP

Related