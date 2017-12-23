Youht are leaders of future: Sardar Masood Khan

MUZAFFARABAD : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that meaningful education with emphasis on quality, self-development and creation of sustainable livelihoods is our focus.

The President made these remarks while addressing the oath talking ceremony of the newly appointed Metropolitan Students Council at Roots International School (RIS) in Muzaffarabad.

President Masood Khan during his address congratulated the students on their selection and reiterated their responsibilities towards their institution, academics and the society. He said that these bodies provide a great opportunity in sharpening their skills and enabling them to be a productive part of the society.

The President said that today private schools are providing quality education in Azad Kashmir by catering to over 35-40% of the total students. He further urged that constructive partnerships and interactions are essential between private and public sector educational institutions thereby helping raise the overall quality of education in the region.

The President said that currently AJK has an 85% literacy rate and has the highest educational scores in terms of learning, retention, enrolment and gender parity. These numbers, he said, must be buttressed with quality and excellence from primary up to tertiary levels of education.

Private schools, said the President, have provided a great opportunity to the students in acquiring quality education and honing their skills. He urged that an economic transformation is unfolding in AJK, and it is imperative that our schools and educational institutions provide market-relevant skills to help avoid mismatches and enable effective job-placement of its students.

He said that the difference between a developed and non-developed nation is the quality of education it provides to its citizens. He also added that the students of today will be the leaders of tomorrow, and the difference between a prosperous and backward country is the quality of leadership.

President AJK also said that along with academics, it is pertinent to inculcate character-building and values during the formative years of our children. The President advised the students to value truthfulness and to always be faithful towards our Creator, parents, country and its people. He added that every student must concentrate on self-development, self-improvement and pursue excellence in all their endeavors.

“Take pride in being citizens of AJK. It is your destiny to make Pakistan a great nation”, said the President on the occasion.

President Masood Khan urged the students to never forget the sacrifices of our brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The people of IOK, said the President, are facing the worst form of torture and repression at the hands of the Indian Occupation forces. He added that the people of Kashmir are peacefully leading an unarmed struggle for their right to self-determination which is their fundamental human right. As global citizens of today and future leaders, he urged the students to strive towards advocating the rights of the Kashmiri people and effectively engaging with the international community for this noble and just cause.

The President at the event administered the oath onto the newly appointed student council and awarded them with honorary sashes. The event was attended by Regional Director RIS Ms. Almaah Syed, Director Academics and Operations RIS Ms. Tameema Tasnim, faculty members, students, parents and representatives of the local administration.

Orignally published by NNI