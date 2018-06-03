You provided security to ‘anti-judiciary brigade’

CJP tells IG Punjab….

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said, alluding to leaders of PML-N, that the Inspector-General Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan provided security to the “anti-judiciary brigade”.

A two-member bench, headed by the Justice Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resumed the hearing of the case regarding the provision of extra security to individuals.

Advocate Azhar Ali Siddique presented a list of 31 people, including political personalities, who currently have state security. The list includes Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tallal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz and Ahsan Iqbal’s son.

Upon hearing the names, the CJP remarked that security is being provided to those who curse the courts. However, the top court rejected IG Punjab’s report.

“Punjab police has given all the security to PML-N members and their families. Security to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former law minister Zahid Hamid is understandable,” Justice Nisar observed. “But why is security being provided to former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, former federal minister of broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, former IT minister Anusha Rehman, former water and power minister Abid Sher Ali and Ahsan Iqbal’s son Ahmed Iqbal.”

Furthermore, the top judge inquired about Hamza Shahbaz’s security. IG Khan informed the court that he was provided with ‘one-fourth’ security. “And how much security do I have? You have provided me with the same security as Hamza, and you had declined security to judges, even SC judges,” the CJP remarked.

The bench then directed all members of the security committee to appear before the court by 8 pm today [June 2]. Deputy Inspector-General Abdul Rab also appeared in court.

The CJP further observed that a security personnel incurs a cost of Rs25,000, while one for a political leader costs Rs60,000. “This is the nation’s money, we will not allow it to be spent this way,” he added. Justice Nisar further said that if the personalities are unable to arrange for security themselves, then the amount should be given from a joint fund.