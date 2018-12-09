You have won hearts of people through performance, Zartaj talks to CM

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Environment Change Zartaj Gul called Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She thanked the chief minister for announcing historic package for Dera Ghazi Khan and said the chief minister has given an unprecedented package for DG Khan in real terms. She said this is good luck of South Punjab that the chief minister of the province belongs to this region. She said the chief minister has won hearts of the people through his performance and your relationship with the public has been strengthened.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said on the occasion that resources used to be spent on specific areas in the past but the government of PTI has turned the direction of resources to underdeveloped areas. He said South Punjab has been ignored for the last many year and this will not happen now. The PTI government has focused on the development of underdeveloped areas. We are working day and night for the resolution of problems of the common man. The change will come when the common man will be prosperous.

